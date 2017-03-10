Spanish King Felipe VI: Catalan authorities have disparaged democratic values

Spanish King Felipe VI: Catalan authorities have disparaged democratic valuesBy Eren Sengezer
Spain’s King Felipe VI addressed the nation in a televised message in Madrid on Tuesday, October 3, with key quotes found below:
- The Catalan authorities have disparaged democratic values and can put the future of Catalonia and Spain at risk.
- Today Catalan society is fragmented.
- Without respect for the law, there is no democratic coexistence.
- We will move forward because millions of Spaniards want to live in peace.
