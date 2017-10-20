Spanish government to call election in Catalonia in late Jan/early Feb - El Confidencial

In a recent article, El Confidencial, a Spanish digital-newspaper, claimed that the Spanish government came to terms with the opposition PSOE to implement the Article 155 of the Constitution.

The process, which will start by replacing the Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and replacing him with an appointed 'minister for Catalonia', is set to kick off in late October according to the newspaper.

"The scheme of measures will be approved this Saturday by the Council of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting. Sources familiar with the talks said that the "agreement" is that the elections would take place in just three months, " between mid-January and early February " of 2018," El Confidencial wrote.