Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law - Reuters

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont must follow the law if he wants talks to take place and he has no right to impose a mediation with the government.

"Neither Mr. Puigdemont nor anybody else can claim ... to impose mediation. Any dialogue between democrats has to take place within the law," Saenz de Santamaria said after Puigdemont declared Catalonia's independence from Spain but immediately suspended it to allow time for a mediated solution with Spain.

Spanish government will meet to day to decide on its response to Puigdemont's declaration.