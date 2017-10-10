Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law - Reuters

Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law - ReutersBy Omkar Godbole
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont must follow the law if he wants talks to take place and he has no right to impose a mediation with the government.
"Neither Mr. Puigdemont nor anybody else can claim ... to impose mediation. Any dialogue between democrats has to take place within the law," Saenz de Santamaria said after Puigdemont declared Catalonia's independence from Spain but immediately suspended it to allow time for a mediated solution with Spain.
Spanish government will meet to day to decide on its response to Puigdemont's declaration.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.