Spanish government ready to begin procedures to invoke article 155

The position by Spanish PM Rajoy to Puigdemont's letter, according to local sources, is that Spain will continue with the procedures provided by the article 155 of the Constitution to restore legality in Catalonia.

El Pais reports that "If the Government that presides Mariano Rajoy considers that Carles Puigdemont has not responded to the request on clarifying the Independence status, the Spanish government will begin the procedures to implement Article 155 of the Constitution involving the suspension of self-government in Catalonia."

As reported earlier, the Government's formal reaction to the letter of Carles Puigdemont is expected any minute. Sources note that the Spanish spokesman Méndez de Vigo is scheduled to appear at 8.30 GMT (10:30 am local time)