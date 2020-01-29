Spanish economy to grow by 1.5% in 2020 – Rabobank

"The Spanish economy is losing momentum, but continues to grow faster than many Eurozone peers," note Rabobank analysts.
"We expect the economy to grow by 1.5% this year and 1.2% next year, after 1.9% in 2019. The new left minority government has plans to increase social welfare spending."
"Less fiscal consolidation could support the economy in the short term, yet would likely come at the expense of economic growth and social benefits in the medium term."
"Especially as the government will struggle to implement policy to raise productivity growth and tackle other major economic challenges that are clouding the medium-term outlook."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
