Spanish Economy Minister: No need for more measures to fight inflation in Spain

A few hours ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monthly rate-setting meeting on Thursday, Spanish Acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino commented on the country’s inflation outlook.
Calvino said that there is no need for more measures to fight inflation in Spain, though other Eurozone countries still struggle with high inflation.
