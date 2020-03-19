Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday, it’s not the right moment to assess the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing measures are efficient to stem coronavirus outbreak. Priority to tackle health crisis. Final economic impact will depend on measures taken worldwide. Aim is that current market volatility doesn't turn into a financial crisis. Latest ECB plan was significant. ECB’s latest plan included bold measures to address what was needed at the moment. We will push for the EU countries to come up with common fiscal response. Spanish government does not rule out taking additional measures to help mitigate coronavirus crisis. Aim of Spain’s recent aid package is to avoid layoffs and companies having to close.

Meanwhile, PM Sanchez said that the ECB's bond purchase plan will protect euro zone citizens and economies.

Earlier today, the French Finance Minister Le Maire said that the ECB plan is the right one, all member states were waiting for it.