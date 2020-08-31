Spanish Economy Minister: Economy is growing at a pace of more than 10% in Q3

The economy is expanding currently at a pace of more than 10% in the third quarter, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

Additional comments

“Economy is recovering according to a forecast from the Spanish government.”

“Sees strong recovery in the labor market.”

“Spanish banking sector is solvent.”

“It is key to control any new coronavirus' outbreaks.”

“Calls for responsible from all parties to be able to approve a budget as soon as possible to cope with COVID-19.”

Market reaction

The shared currency cheers the upbeat outlook on the Spanish economy, as the EUR/USD pair extends the bounce above 1.1900.

At the press time, the major turns positive once again to trade at 1.1910.