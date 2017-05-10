Spanish EconMin de Guindos: Catalan crisis hasn’t had impact on GDP

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos recently crossed the news wires saying that the Catalan crisis hasn't had any negative impacts on the GDP and further added that the 3% growth forecast was unchanged, as per Reuters reports.

Speaking in a Bloomberg Television interview earlier today, de Guindos said, “they have indicated that if this process goes on, they are totally open to relocating their headquarters to other places in Spain,” and further added, “this is a clear indication of how insane is the regional government of Catalonia.”