Spanish constitutional court cancels Catalonia's independence declaration

According to the latest headlines hitting the wires in the last minute, Spanish constitutional court has canceled the Catalan declaration of independence.

The decision came after the Supreme Court had already agreed to hear rebellion charges against Catalonia’s ousted leadership. A total of six people, including the former regional president Carles Puigdemont, face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

Meanwhile, here are some early comments coming out of Puigdemont's press conference in Brussels:

• Dialogue with Madrid wasn't possible

• Charges against Catalan leaders are groundless

• Not trying to escape from justice