Spanish constitutional court cancels Catalonia's independence declaration

Spanish constitutional court cancels Catalonia's independence declarationBy Haresh Menghani
According to the latest headlines hitting the wires in the last minute, Spanish constitutional court has canceled the Catalan declaration of independence.
The decision came after the Supreme Court had already agreed to hear rebellion charges against Catalonia’s ousted leadership. A total of six people, including the former regional president Carles Puigdemont, face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.
Meanwhile, here are some early comments coming out of Puigdemont's press conference in Brussels:
• Dialogue with Madrid wasn't possible
• Charges against Catalan leaders are groundless
• Not trying to escape from justice
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.