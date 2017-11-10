Spain’s PM Rajoy: Govt agreed to formally ask Catalan Govt whether it had declared independence or not

Spain’s PM Rajoy: Govt agreed to formally ask Catalan Govt whether it had declared independence or notBy Dhwani Mehta
Headlines out on the wires from Spain’s PM Rajoy, via Livesquawk, as he addressed a news conference on the drama surrounding the Catalan’s independence declaration.
Key Points:
Govt agreed to formally ask Catalan Govt whether it had declared independence or not
This requirement comes before any other measure that could be taken under article 155 of the constitution
EUR/USD clings onto 1.1800 support and wavers around 1.1812 levels on the above headlines.
