Spain’s PM Rajoy: Govt agreed to formally ask Catalan Govt whether it had declared independence or not

Spain's PM Rajoy addressed a news conference on the drama surrounding the Catalan's independence declaration.

Govt agreed to formally ask Catalan Govt whether it had declared independence or not

This requirement comes before any other measure that could be taken under article 155 of the constitution

EUR/USD clings onto 1.1800 support and wavers around 1.1812 levels on the above headlines.