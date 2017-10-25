Spain’s PM Rajoy: Calling Catalan election would be a good move

Spain’s PM Rajoy: Calling Catalan election would be a good moveBy Dhwani Mehta
The Spanish PM Rajoy crossed the wires now, via Livesquawk, speaking in Parliament on the Catalan independence campaign and application of the Article 155 of the Constitution.
Key Points:
One of Govt priorities right now is to re-establish rule of law in Catalonia
Application of Article 155 aims to avoid further economic consequences of Catalan independence push
Hopes Puigdemont will come to Spanish senate to speak
Calling election would be a good move