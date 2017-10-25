Spain’s PM Rajoy: Calling Catalan election would be a good move

The Spanish PM Rajoy crossed the wires now, via Livesquawk, speaking in Parliament on the Catalan independence campaign and application of the Article 155 of the Constitution.

Key Points:

One of Govt priorities right now is to re-establish rule of law in Catalonia

Application of Article 155 aims to avoid further economic consequences of Catalan independence push

Hopes Puigdemont will come to Spanish senate to speak

Calling election would be a good move