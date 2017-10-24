Spain’s JusticeMin: Catalan leader can't solve crisis by calling elections

Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala said during a radio interview on Tuesday, the Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont cannot solve its political crisis with Madrid just by calling regional elections, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“When the government proposes an option so extreme as article 155 (powers) it’s because we believe that there has been a serious failure by Puigdemont to meet his obligations.”

“Everything is not fixed just by calling an election.”