Spain’s Gonzalez: Do not reject conditions on EU fund transfers

In an interview with Cadena SER radio on Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said that her government does not reject the setting of conditions on the disbursement of European Union (EU) funds to help countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, per Reuters.

Key quotes

“Spain has clear ideas: We don’t reject conditionality.”

“We need a basis that gives confidence to us and to our partners.”

Last Monday, she said that the EU joint borrowing to finance the recovery is not charity.

Related content