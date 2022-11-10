Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday, she expects the country’s “inflation to remain at the current level until the end of the year.”
She said that “economic growth in fourth quarter going well so far.”
"The proposal presented by the European Commission is a good basis to start working on, it's balanced and responds to the paper Spain had presented with the Netherlands," Calvino added.
Market reaction
The Euro shows little to no reaction to the above comments, with EURUSD trading 0.21% lower on the day at 0.9989, as of writing.
