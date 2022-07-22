Spain’s Economy Minister: ECB’s tools to keep government bonds' spreads down are adequate

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia María Calviño expresses her take on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) July monetary policy decision.
Key quotes
ECB’s tools to keep government bonds' spreads down are adequate.
Forecasts show inflation remained high in July.
Market reaction
The above comments have little to no impact on the euro. At the time of writing, EURUSD price is trading at 1.0136, losing 0.89% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD falls below 1.0150 on disappointing PMI data
EURUSD met fresh bearish pressure in the European morning on Friday and declined below 1.0150. The data from Germany showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted in early July and the euro area Manufacturing PMI fell below 50 for the first time in two years.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.1950 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has climbed above 1.1950 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after the data from the UK showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a stronger pace than expected in early July. Investors await US PMI surveys.
Gold price sees correction to near $1,710, upside looks likely ahead of US PMI
Gold price has shifted into a corrective phase in the Asian session after displaying a juggernaut vertical upside move on Thursday. The precious metal has faced barricades around $1,720.00 as DXY has remained upbeat on Friday.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!