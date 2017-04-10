Spain: What’s next after Catalan independence referendum - HSBC

The Catalan government, after proclaiming victory in Sunday’s referendum, is calling for a unilateral declaration of independence and pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Rajoy to take over control of the region, according to Fabio Balboni, European Economist at HSBC.

Key Quotes

“According to the Catalan government, more than 2m people defied attempts by the Spanish government to stop Sunday’s referendum. It said 90% of them had backed independence on a turnout of 42% (El Mundo, 20 Sept). The result is no surprise to us, especially after the Spanish government’s attempts to stop the poll taking place and widespread clashes between voters and police on the day. This could have meant that large numbers of those opposing independence did not go to vote.”

“However, with the Spanish Constitutional Court having deemed it illegal, the referendum result in itself is less important than what happens now. The leader of the Catalan government, Carles Puigdemont, said after the referendum that he intended to go to parliament for a vote on a unilateral declaration of independence. Mr Puigdemont confirmed that this should happen within 48 hours of the announcement of the official results, in line with the law launching the referendum, but did not state when exactly the results will be known. Given a majority of pro-independence MPs in the Catalan parliament, it seems likely the motion will pass. The next steps could be to pass a new Catalan constitution, and possibly start establishing regional institutions such as a Finance Ministry and a tax authority.”

“Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, leader of right-wing Partido Popular (PP) has refused to acknowledge the referendum result, given its unconstitutionality, and is likely to refer a possible declaration of independence to the Spanish Constitutional Court. But that might not be enough to stop the Catalan independence threat. On 2 October, Albert Rivera, leader of reformist centrist party Ciudadanos, asked Mr Rajoy to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, allowing the Central government to effectively take over the government of Catalonia.”

“But Mr Rajoy, who leads a minority government, needs to tread very carefully to avoid generating possible political instability in Spain.”

“We see three scenarios from here: