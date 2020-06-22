Spain weighs major boost to EUR100 billion loan guarantee plan – Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports in Tuesday’s early Asian trading that the Spanish government officials are considering pledging as much as EUR50 billion in additional loan guarantee.

The ultimate size depends on how the negotiations unfold; the sources added.

Late Monday, it was reported that Europe’s fourth-largest economy is mulling over expanding its state-backed loan guarantee plans further to stimulate the economic recovery, as the country tries hard to soften the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Market reaction

EUR/USD hit a fresh five-day high of 1.1277 in the last hour, as the US dollar lost further ground in the Asian opening trades, as the risk-on market profile extended.

At the time of writing, the spot adds 0.12% to trade at 1.1271. The shared currency also benefits from the potential additional stimulus measures announced by Spain.