Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
NFP
UK ELECTION
Spain Unemployment Change came in at -111.9K, below expectations (-110.2K) in May
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Spain Unemployment Change came in at -111.9K, below expectations (-110.2K) in May
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
Denmark Unemployment Rate dipped from previous 3.4% to 3.3% in April
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
Saudi OilMin: OPEC/Non-OPEC may eye deeper output cuts in Nov
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
RBA to keep rates-on hold next week – Reuters poll
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
USD/CNY: What’s next in store? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
NZD/USD defends 100-DMA for the time being, focus remains on NFP
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
Forex Today: Risk-on drives Asia, Focus shifts to US NFP
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
US Dollar unchanged near 97.20, NFP eyed
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
AUD/USD rebounds from 3-week lows, looks to reclaim 0.74 mark
FXStreet
|
06:19 GMT
US nonfarm payrolls likely rose 170,000 in May – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:13 GMT
USD/CHF gaining upside traction
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
China: Economy has past the peak - BNPP
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal - RTRS
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
GBP/USD corrects lower to 1.2880 ahead of PMI
FXStreet
|
05:50 GMT
EUR/USD side-lined near 1.1220 ahead of US payrolls
FXStreet
|
05:46 GMT
South Africa: Crucial rating review from S&P today - TDS
FXStreet
|
05:45 GMT
USD/JPY sits at fresh weekly tops above mid-111.00s, NFP in focus
FXStreet
|
05:42 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
05:13 GMT
US: Further downward trend in the four-week moving average of initial claims - Nomura
FXStreet
|
05:13 GMT
Japan Consumer Confidence Index increased to 43.6 in May from previous 43.2
FXStreet
|
05:03 GMT
Load More content ...