Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Fed
Spain Trade Balance dipped from previous €-1.25B to €-2.45B in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Spain Trade Balance dipped from previous €-1.25B to €-2.45B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 11:00 GMT
Euro remains slightly vulnerable short term - SocGen
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 11:00 GMT
Gold in red below $1,240.00 ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 10:59 GMT
EUR: European political risks are in focus – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 10:54 GMT
AUD/USD fails to extend tepid recovery move, erases majority of daily gains
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 10:54 GMT
Trump's defense chief: Not in Iraq "to seize anybody's oil" - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 10:53 GMT
EC’s Spox: Reports of Junker resigning from presidency are "pure fabrication"
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 10:31 GMT
GBP/USD reverses sharply from 1.2485
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 10:24 GMT
Further GBP pullback remains on the cards – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:52 GMT
WTI hits fresh 3-week highs above $ 54
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:47 GMT
USD/CHF could slip back to 0.9945/33 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:43 GMT
GBP: Brexit & UK economy in focus – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:41 GMT
EUR/GBP tumbles to lows near 0.8500
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:38 GMT
Greece Current Account (YoY) increased to €-0.933B in December from previous €-1.191B
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:33 GMT
EC’s Juncker could step down in March – La Repubblica
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:27 GMT
GBP/JPY extends rebound from 200-DMA, surges through 141.00 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:18 GMT
ECB scouts for forward guidance pitfalls on road to stimulus end - BBG
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 09:15 GMT
EUR/USD: Struggle with 5-DMA continues amid positive equities
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 08:54 GMT
GBP/USD flirting with highs near 1.2460
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 08:48 GMT
Hong Kong SAR Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.3% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 08:32 GMT
Load More content ...