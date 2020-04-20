Spain to propose EUR1.5 tln coronavirus fund for Europe – El Pais

As cited by the Spanish daily newspaper, El Pais, Spain’s government is likely to propose a EUR1.5 trillion coronavirus fund for Europe.

This comes in line with what the European Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said earlier today in an interview with Der Spiegel.

Meanwhile, Italy's Prime Minister Conte reiterated his call for the joint EU - coronabonds to tackle the crisis.

EUR/USD extends the drop

The shared currency is under fresh selling pressure, despite the calls for a joint effort to fight the virus, with EUR/USD now printing fresh daily lows at 1.0846, down 0.26% on the day.