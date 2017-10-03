Skip to main content
Spain Retail Sales (YoY) down to 0.1% in January from previous 2.9%
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Denmark Consumer Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 0.9% to 1% in February
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
Denmark Inflation (HICP) (YoY) climbed from previous 0.7% to 0.9% in February
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
US NFP should continue to come in near trend of 200K – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
EUR/USD still neutral, between 1.0490 and 1.0640 – UOB
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
USD/CAD coming down to test 1.3500 ahead of data
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
UK: Expect a drop in construction output of 0.6% in January – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
France Industrial Output (MoM) came in at -0.3% below forecasts (0.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
07:46 GMT
US NFP likely to post gain of 185,000 in February - BNPP
FXStreet
|
07:43 GMT
EUR/USD struggling to break through 1.06 handle, NFP in focus
FXStreet
|
07:43 GMT
UK: Industrial production likely down by 0.3% m/m – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
07:36 GMT
When is UK manufacturing production and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
US NFP: Leading indicators suggest that job creations will remain strong in February - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:28 GMT
US: Jobs probably won’t matter for the Fed – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
07:23 GMT
US nonfarm payrolls likely to expand by 200k in February – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
07:17 GMT
Gold slides further below key $1200 level ahead of US jobs data
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
Germany Current Account n.s.a. down to €12.8B in January from previous €24B
FXStreet
|
07:04 GMT
Norway Core Inflation (YoY) down to 1.6% in February from previous 2.1%
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Germany Imports (MoM) above forecasts (0.5%) in January: Actual (3%)
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
USD/CAD MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
