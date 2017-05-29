Skip to main content
Spain Retail Sales (YoY) climbed from previous 0.9% to 1.8% in April
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
WTI selling stalls, but remains weak below $ 50 mark
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
RMB: Fixing for flexibility? - HSBC
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
EUR/GBP moves away from Friday’s two-month highs
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
US Dollar edging higher, testing 97.30
FXStreet
|
06:37 GMT
Forex Today: GBP extends rebound amid light trading, ECB Draghi eyed
FXStreet
|
06:36 GMT
S&P 500: Extended its advancing streak to seven sessions - BBH
FXStreet
|
06:31 GMT
Eurozone: M3 money supply and loan growth figures amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:17 GMT
Oil: Technical indicators are mixed - BBH
FXStreet
|
06:14 GMT
S&P sees no need for an out-of-schedule China rating review - RTRS
FXStreet
|
06:09 GMT
AUD/USD drops further amid weaker copper, risk-off
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
GBP/USD around 1.2830, daily tops
FXStreet
|
06:00 GMT
Fed rate hike coming soon – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
05:37 GMT
US: Q1 GDP indicates faster growth but lower profits - Natixis
FXStreet
|
05:33 GMT
Japan’s PM Abe to consider response to North Korea with the US
FXStreet
|
05:29 GMT
GBP amongst weakest of the majors last week - BBH
FXStreet
|
05:24 GMT
EUR/USD: Set to break key support near 1.1160 ahead of Draghi?
FXStreet
|
05:23 GMT
NZD/USD jumps back closer to Friday’s two-month highs
FXStreet
|
05:22 GMT
USD longs reduced, EUR shorts cut - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:22 GMT
Australia Q1 economic growth forecast slashed to 0.2% from 0.6% - AMP
FXStreet
|
04:58 GMT
