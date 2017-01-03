Skip to main content
Spain Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 54.8, below expectations (56) in February
By
FXStreet Team
Spain Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 54.8, below expectations (56) in February
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
US Dollar probing highs near 101.80, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
08:12 GMT
USD/ZAR: Too “strong” to be true - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:59 GMT
China: Official PMI rises in February - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
NZD/USD under intense selling pressure, plummets to 0.71 neighborhood
FXStreet
|
07:41 GMT
Sweden Purchasing Managers Index Manufacturing (MoM) declined to 60.9 in February from previous 62
FXStreet
|
07:32 GMT
GBP/USD tumbles to lows near 1.2350 ahead of UK PMI
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
Sources: Russia’s oil production declines in February - RTRS
FXStreet
|
07:27 GMT
UK: PMI-based GDP indicator would point to growth of 0.4–0.5% q/q in Q1 2017 – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
Sell AUD/CHF at 0.7715 - ANZ
FXStreet
|
07:18 GMT
When is UK manufacturing PMI and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
Gold extends slide for 3rd straight session, drops to weekly low
FXStreet
|
07:15 GMT
UK: Manufacturing PMI for February to print 55.7 figure - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:08 GMT
EUR/USD weaker, flirting with lows near 1.0550
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
Switzerland UBS Consumption Indicator fell from previous 1.5 to 1.43 in January
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
EUR/JPY short-term extreme overbought
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices s.a (MoM) came in at 0.6%, above forecasts (0.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
United Kingdom Nationwide Housing Prices n.s.a (YoY) came in at 4.5%, above expectations (4.1%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Australia: Economic activity supporting hawks – TDS
FXStreet
|
06:50 GMT
Forex Today: USD lifted by Trump, a busy calendar ahead
FXStreet
|
06:48 GMT
