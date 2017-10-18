Spain "is ready to apply ‘all legal instruments" to Catalonia - El Pais

Repeating what the Spanish PM said on the 9th October, nine days after the Catalan region voted for independence in a referendum dismissed by Madrid as illegal and just hours before the Catalan lawmakers convened for a session that could have theoretically ended in a unilateral declaration of independence, the Spanish Justice Min, Catala, has said today, that Spain "is ready to apply ‘all legal instruments" to Catalonia – reported in El Pais.

History shows that Catalan declarations of independence have ended very badly,” noted PP’s deputy secretary for communication, Pablo Casado, alluding to a declaration of Catalan statehood on October 6, 1934.

At that time, the Spanish government arrested all members of the Catalan government and suspended home rule. Between 1936 and 1939, Spain went through a civil war, followed by four decades of dictatorship.

“Anybody that declares it could end up like the one who tried it 83 years ago,” Casado, said previously, on the 9th October, in a reference to Lluis Companys’ failed bid for independence and subsequent spell in prison in 1934.