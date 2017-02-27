Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
BREXIT
Spain HICP (YoY) below forecasts (3.2%) in February: Actual (3%)
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Spain HICP (YoY) below forecasts (3.2%) in February: Actual (3%)
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Denmark Industrial Outlook: -2 (February) vs -4
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
USD/CAD: Clean breakout above the resistance levels should prove difficult - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:54 GMT
UK: Budgeting for political matters - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:49 GMT
GBP/USD recovery stalled above 1.2430
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
GBPUSD: Pick up in the daily stochastic pleads for new rallies - Natixis
FXStreet
|
07:42 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Hoping to reach final accord on Iran oil - IFX
FXStreet
|
07:39 GMT
Europe: Has the populism peaked? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
07:37 GMT
Gold digesting last week’s up-surge to 3-1/2 month highs
FXStreet
|
07:33 GMT
AUD/JPY: Supply caps minor-recovery near 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
07:33 GMT
France: The great Le Pen scare – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:29 GMT
JPY: Risks around Trump's congressional address – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:22 GMT
GBP/USD retracement could reach 1.2345/50 – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:06 GMT
EUR/USD rallies should struggle in the mid-1.0600s – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
China’s new monetary policy reality: The market starting to push PBOC - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
Euro area money supply and UK’s exit legislation from EU in focus – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
AUD/USD trims early gains, retreats back below 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
China's top diplomat to visit US on Monday and Tuesday - Xinhua
FXStreet
|
06:53 GMT
EUR/USD looks to gain traction near 1.0570
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
Forex Today: Scottish referendum fears spook Asia, US data – Up next
FXStreet
|
06:40 GMT
Load More content ...