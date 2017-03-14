Skip to main content
Spain HICP (MoM) in line with expectations (-0.3%) in February
By
FXStreet Team
Spain Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (3%) in February
FXStreet
|
8 minutes ago
Spain Consumer Price Index (MoM) came in at -0.4% below forecasts (-0.3%) in February
FXStreet
|
8 minutes ago
Spain HICP (YoY) meets expectations (3%) in February
FXStreet
|
8 minutes ago
SSA Market: The elephant in the room - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
GBP/USD accelerates the bearish slide to 8-week lows
FXStreet
|
11 minutes ago
Australia: Where now for front end spreads? – Westpac
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
US: Balance of risks improved - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
Markets to Fed: Cleared for take-off – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
GBP/USD expected to rangebound between 1.23 and 1.21 – UOB
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
Ex-Fed economist: Median rate forecast for 2017 probably won’t rise
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
EUR/USD near-term outlook neutral/positive – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
EUR/GBP jumps to highs around 0.8760
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
AUD/USD flirting with daily lows near mid-0.7500s
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
When is German ZEW and how could affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
German ZEW indexes likely to head north - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
AUD/NZD MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) in line with forecasts (0.7%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with expectations (2.2%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) in line with forecasts (0.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Load More content ...