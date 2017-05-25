Skip to main content
Spain Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets forecasts (0.8%) in 1Q
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Spain Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) meets forecasts (0.8%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:03 GMT
Spain Gross Domestic Product (YoY) in line with expectations (3%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
GBP/USD likely in a topping process – UOB
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
EUR/USD consolidative near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
06:59 GMT
USD/CHF confined in a narrow range above 0.9700 handle
FXStreet
|
06:56 GMT
Australia: Peak in the housing construction boom is approaching - NAB
FXStreet
|
06:52 GMT
US Dollar bounces off lows, 97.00 back on the radar
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
06:44 GMT
Moody’s sees upcoming NZ election having no impact on fiscal projection
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
Forex Today: USD softer on Fed minutes, all eyes on OPEC meeting
FXStreet
|
06:18 GMT
Fed outlines QT principles and expects to hike ‘soon’ – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:16 GMT
USD/CAD breaks 1.34 mark to hit fresh one-month lows, OPEC meeting eyed
FXStreet
|
06:10 GMT
NZ: Kiwi fiscal books shine again – TDS
FXStreet
|
06:05 GMT
BoC: Policy appropriate “at present” - RBC Economics
FXStreet
|
05:52 GMT
GBP/USD gearing up for a test of 1.3000
FXStreet
|
05:48 GMT
USD/JPY inching higher, rises to session high near 111.70
FXStreet
|
05:42 GMT
OPEC oil cuts extension by 9 months would be ‘price positive’ - JPMorgan
FXStreet
|
05:40 GMT
FOMC Minutes: June is done deal, done for the year? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
05:33 GMT
BOJ’s Sakurai: Main priority is to control yields
FXStreet
|
05:30 GMT
ECB will fully implement its QE programme - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:27 GMT
