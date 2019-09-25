Spain: Economy losing momentum amid political paralysis – Rabobank

Rabobank analysts point out that Spain returns to the polls on November 10, but a radically different election outcome is unlikely.
Key Quotes
“A left-leaning minority government led by PSOE with outward support from Podemos is the most likely scenario.”
“It is hard to quantify whether years of political instability have negatively impacted economic growth, but it cannot be ruled out.”
“Spain may continue to pay the price for political inaction as efforts to make its economy more resilient to negative shocks have stalled.”
“Failure to bring down the structural deficit and public debt ratio when the economy prospered have left Spain with little fiscal space to counteract an abrupt slowdown.”
“We do expect the economy to decelerate further in the coming period and forecast growth to be 2.2% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.10 amid growing trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, marginally lower. President Trump criticized China\s trade practices despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD pressured as parliament reconvenes and political uncertainty grows
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1530 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Falls in September
American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.