Spain confirms 1,525 new COVID-19 infections, highest daily increase since end of lockdown

Spain's health ministry reported on Friday that the number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 1,525 on Friday.

Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased to 288,522 from 285,430, the ministry said, as reported by Reuters.

This reading was the third straight daily increase of more than 1,000 and marked the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since the lockdowns got lifted on June 21st.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair edged lower in the last hour and was last seen losing 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.1820.