Spain: Catalan leaders looking for unilateral declaration of independence - Rabobank

Spain: Catalan leaders looking for unilateral declaration of independence - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
While King Filipe called for “unity” in Spain, Catalan President Puigdemont stated in a BBC interview that the Catalan government would “act at the end of this week or the beginning of next”, suggesting that the region’s leaders are looking to push forward with a unilateral declaration of independence, notes the analysis team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Mr. Puigdemont added that his government is currently not in contact with Madrid. This hardened stance by the Catalan President seemingly contradicts yesterday’s FT report that the Catalan government has been looking at the EU to mediate between them and the Spanish government “in order to prevent a traumatic split”, and as such, yields on Catalan bonds have risen somewhat while the spread between Spanish and German government bonds is also creeping up.”
