Spain: Catalan independence to take centre stage today - Rabobank

The Catalan parliament is today scheduled to discuss the region’s independence vote amid reports that Spain’s central government stands ready to intervene, notes the analysis team at Rabobank.

Key Quotes

“Although mass demonstrations took place at the weekend in favour of Spanish unity, Catalan President Puigdemont has vowed to press ahead with his independence drive. Ahead of Puidgemont’s address today, Mayor Ada Colau has urged him not to declare independence. Economic pressures are also increasing the pressure on Catalan leaders as more major business announced they will move their headquarters out of the region. France and Germany have also expressed their support for a united Spain.”