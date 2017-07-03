Skip to main content
Spain 12-Month Letras Auction down to -0.392% from previous -0.294%
By
FXStreet Team
European Monetary Union Gross Domestic Product s.a. (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.7%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
Spain 6-Month Letras Auction increased to -0.302% from previous -0.365%
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
Spain 12-Month Letras Auction down to -0.392% from previous -0.294%
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) in line with expectations (0.4%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
09:49 GMT
Gold struggling near 3-week lows amid rising Fed rate hike bets
FXStreet
|
09:42 GMT
EUR/USD rejected at 1.0600, reverts to daily lows ahead of GDP
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
China SAFE: China's outflow pressure expected to ease
FXStreet
|
09:11 GMT
UK: House of Lords holds a final debate on Article 50 - SocGen
FXStreet
|
09:09 GMT
PBOC’s Zhou: China won't allow radical fluctuation of Yuan rate
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
Italy Producer Price Index (YoY): 2.5% (January) vs 0.9%
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
Relatively quiet day with euro area Q4 GDP in focus – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
Italy Producer Price Index (MoM) up to 1% in January from previous 0.6%
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week lows just ahead of 1.2200
FXStreet
|
09:05 GMT
RBA: On hold but risk of further easing remains – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
EUR/SEK has been sidelined
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
EUR/USD guided by the political uncertainty - SocGen
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
Europe: Focus on final estimate of Q4 GDP – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
08:56 GMT
GBP/USD bearish tone intact – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:52 GMT
NZD/USD tumbles to fresh multi-week lows
FXStreet
|
08:51 GMT
