S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks under pressure below the 200-DSMA

US stocks finished the day marginally higher but still under strong bearish pressure.

2,800.00 is seen as key resistance.

S&P500 daily chart



The S&P500 Index is in a correction down below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market recovered slightly this Monday but remains under bearish pressure.

S&P500 4-hour chart



The index is declining below its main SMAs. The market is currently weak as 2,720.00 and 2,700.00 can become targets to the downside. Resistance is at the 2,760.00 and 2,800.00 levels.



Additional key levels