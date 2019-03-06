S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks under pressure below the 200-DSMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US stocks finished the day marginally higher but still under strong bearish pressure.
  • 2,800.00 is seen as key resistance.

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is in a correction down below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market recovered slightly this Monday but remains under bearish pressure.

S&P500 4-hour chart


The index is declining below its main SMAs. The market is currently weak as 2,720.00 and 2,700.00 can become targets to the downside. Resistance is at the 2,760.00 and 2,800.00 levels.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2753.75
Today Daily Change 1.50
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 2752.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2840.34
Daily SMA50 2875.79
Daily SMA100 2816.19
Daily SMA200 2766.05
Levels
Previous Daily High 2775.75
Previous Daily Low 2749.75
Previous Weekly High 2841
Previous Weekly Low 2749.75
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2759.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2765.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 2742.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2733.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2716.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 2768.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 2785.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 2794.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  