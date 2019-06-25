S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks start to retrace down from the all-time high

The S&P500 is retracing down after holding near the all-time time.

The market can continue to drop towards 2,880.00 and 2,960.00 support.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 found resistance below 2,965.00 all-time high. The market erased the profits of the last three trading sessions.

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is about to test 2,910.00 support. The market is trading below the 50 simple moving average (SMA) suggesting a potential pullback down in the medium term. The next support is seen at 2,880.00 and 2,840.00. Resistance is at the 2,940.00 and 2,960.00 levels.



Additional key levels