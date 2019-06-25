S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks start to retrace down from the all-time high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is retracing down after holding near the all-time time.
  • The market can continue to drop towards 2,880.00 and 2,960.00 support.  

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 found resistance below 2,965.00 all-time high. The market erased the profits of the last three trading sessions.

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is about to test 2,910.00 support. The market is trading below the 50 simple moving average (SMA) suggesting a potential pullback down in the medium term. The next support is seen at 2,880.00 and 2,840.00. Resistance is at the 2,940.00 and 2,960.00 levels.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2918.75
Today Daily Change -29.25
Today Daily Change % -0.99
Today daily open 2948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2862.64
Daily SMA50 2878.1
Daily SMA100 2847.26
Daily SMA200 2763.63
Levels
Previous Daily High 2958
Previous Daily Low 2945.25
Previous Weekly High 2965
Previous Weekly Low 2885
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2950.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2953.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 2942.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2937.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2930.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 2955.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 2963.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 2968.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

