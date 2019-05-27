S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks sidelined on Monday as market awaits a catalyst

  • US President said he hopes for a deal with China supporting US stocks.
  • The Index is ranging in familiar territories waiting for a catalyst.

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is trading just above an important support at 2,800.00. A break below it can send the index down towards the 2,700.00 figure.

S&P500 4-hour chart


The market is ranging below its main SMAs.


S&P500 30-minute chart

The S&P500 is ranging above its 50 and 100 SMAs. If bulls break 2,840.00 resistance then 2,855.00 and 2,870 resistances can enter into play. Support is at 2,820.00; 2,800.00 figure. Further down awaits 2,760.0; 2,720.00 and 2,700.00 figure.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2831.5
Today Daily Change 1.50
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 2830
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2874.9
Daily SMA50 2878.24
Daily SMA100 2809.47
Daily SMA200 2768.3
Levels
Previous Daily High 2841
Previous Daily Low 2820
Previous Weekly High 2874.75
Previous Weekly Low 2805.25
Previous Monthly High 2954.75
Previous Monthly Low 2850.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2832.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2828.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 2819.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2809.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 2798.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2840.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2851.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 2861.67

 

 

