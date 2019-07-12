S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks reach a new all-time high at 3,014.25

The S&P500 broke above the 3,010.00 resistance.

Support can be seen at 2,950 and the 2,910 level.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading into uncharted territories as it has reached this Friday 3,014.25.

S&P500 4-hour chart

As the market broke above 3,010.00 the next level of resistance to the upside can be located near 3,045.00. Support is at the 2,950.00 level. If that level fails to hold prices, further down lies the 2,910.00 level.

Additional key levels