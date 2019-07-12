S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks reach a new all-time high at 3,014.25

By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 broke above the 3,010.00 resistance.
  • Support can be seen at 2,950 and the 2,910 level.

 

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading into uncharted territories as it has reached this Friday 3,014.25.

 

S&P500 4-hour chart

As the market broke above 3,010.00 the next level of resistance to the upside can be located near 3,045.00. Support is at the 2,950.00 level. If that level fails to hold prices, further down lies the 2,910.00 level.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3011.5
Today Daily Change 11.00
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 3000.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2891.76
Daily SMA50 2879.12
Daily SMA100 2854.9
Daily SMA200 2763.97
Levels
Previous Daily High 3003.25
Previous Daily Low 2989.25
Previous Weekly High 3000.5
Previous Weekly Low 2952.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2997.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2994.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 2992.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 2983.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2978.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3006.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3011.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 3020.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

