S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks pierce beyond 2,800.00

The S&P500 trades above its 200 DSMA.

Hopes for a deal with Mexico to prevent tariffs and a potential rate cut at the end of summer encourage the bulls.

S&P500 daily chart



The S&P500 Index is up for the third consecutive day this Wednesday as the market trades above the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).



S&P500 4-hour chart



The index broke above the 2800.00 mark and the 50/100 SMAs. The 2,840.00 and 2,870.00 can remain bull targets. Support is at 2,800.00; 2,760.00 and 2,730.00.

Additional key levels