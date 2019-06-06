S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks on the way up reaching 2,850.00

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is up for the fourth consecutive day this Thursday as the market trades above the 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


S&P500 4-hour chart


The index is trading above the 2,800.00 mark and the 50/100 SMAs. The 2,840.00 target has been hit while 2,870.00 remain on the bulls radar. Support is at 2,800.00; 2,760.00 and 2,730.00.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2839.5
Today Daily Change 11.00
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 2828.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2827.36
Daily SMA50 2874.48
Daily SMA100 2820.65
Daily SMA200 2764.51
Levels
Previous Daily High 2829.5
Previous Daily Low 2801.25
Previous Weekly High 2841
Previous Weekly Low 2749.75
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2818.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2812.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 2810
Daily Pivot Point S2 2791.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 2781.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 2838.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 2848
Daily Pivot Point R3 2866.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

The GBP/USD pair trimmed its early gains throughout the American afternoon, as PM May's resignation looms. Caution rules ahead of political definitions.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.

USD/JPY News

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.

Read more

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300

The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains

The GBP/USD pair trimmed its early gains throughout the American afternoon, as PM May's resignation looms. Caution rules ahead of political definitions.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.

USD/JPY News

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report

Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.

Read more

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66

Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  