S&P500 technical analysis: US Stocks jump and approach the 2800.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The market is starting to price in a rate cut which is seen as bullish for stocks.
  • China's Commerce Ministry said he was open to dialogue between the US and China, somehow alleviating some tensions in the trade war.

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is having a boost this Tuesday as the market trades above the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


S&P500 4-hour chart


The index is challenging the 2800.00 mark and the 50 SMA. If the bulls manage to break that level, 2840.00 and 2870.00 can become bull targets. Support is at 2,760.00 and 2,730.00.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2788.75
Today Daily Change 35.00
Today Daily Change % 1.27
Today daily open 2753.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2833.49
Daily SMA50 2874.84
Daily SMA100 2817.35
Daily SMA200 2765.38
Levels
Previous Daily High 2763.75
Previous Daily Low 2729.25
Previous Weekly High 2841
Previous Weekly Low 2749.75
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2750.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2742.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 2734.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 2714.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 2699.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 2768.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 2783.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 2803.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

