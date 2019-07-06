S&P500 technical analysis: US Stocks end the week in green as the market cheers prospects of a rate cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The lower-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increases expectations of a Fed’s rate cut, sending equities up. 
  • Easing tensions on the trade war front alos helped equities. Chinese President Xi said that a solution should be found despite the disagreements. 

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is up for the fifth consecutive day this Friday as the market is testing the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


S&P500 4-hour chart


The index is under bullish pressure above its main SMAs. The 2,870.00 target has been hit while 2,893.00 and 2,940.00 are now on the bulls radar. Immediate support is at 2,8700.00 and 2,800.00.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2875.25
Today Daily Change 35.50
Today Daily Change % 1.25
Today daily open 2839.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2825.05
Daily SMA50 2873.92
Daily SMA100 2822.38
Daily SMA200 2764.26
Levels
Previous Daily High 2852.5
Previous Daily Low 2821
Previous Weekly High 2841
Previous Weekly Low 2749.75
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2840.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2833.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 2823
Daily Pivot Point S2 2806.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2791.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 2854.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2869.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 2886

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs

EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs

The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750

GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750

The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut.  UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY News

Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level

Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level

Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location