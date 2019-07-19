S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks correcting down below the 2,985.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 broke below the 2,985.00 support
  • The correction can continue towards 2,965 and the 2,950 level.

 
S&P500 daily chart

The S&P 500 Index is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market. Bulls objective is to keep the trend intact and break above the 3,010.00 level and potentially reach 3,045.00 on the way up.

sp500 daily chart
S&P500 4-hour chart

Bears broke below the 2,985.00 support and the 100 SMA. The correction down can extend towards 2,965.00 and 2,950.00.

sp500 4-hour chart
Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2977
Today Daily Change -24.00
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 3001
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2974.18
Daily SMA50 2899.79
Daily SMA100 2883.52
Daily SMA200 2777.75
Levels
Previous Daily High 3003
Previous Daily Low 2971.75
Previous Weekly High 3014.25
Previous Weekly Low 2960.25
Previous Monthly High 2965
Previous Monthly Low 2729.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2991.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2983.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 2980.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2960.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2949.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 3012.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3023.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 3043.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD remains depressed but off daily lows

The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved by less-than-anticipated in July, coming in at 98.4 vs. the 98.5 expected.

GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500

The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.

USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control

Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.

Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction

Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.

Something has spooked the Fed

We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.

