S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks break below 2,800.00 support and test the 200-SMA

  • A new wave of fear fueled by the Sino-American trade conflict sends US stocks down.
  • The S&P500 broke below 2,800.00 important support.

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is having a correction down to the 200-period simple moving average (SMA). The bears finally broke below the 2,800.00 support.

S&P500 4-hour chart


The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias. The S&P500 found some support just above the 2,760.00 level. If the risk-off mood persists bears could reach the 2,720.00 and 2,700.00 handle. Resistances are seen at 2,800.00 and 2,840.00 levels.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2780.5
Today Daily Change -24.50
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 2805
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2862.98
Daily SMA50 2877.79
Daily SMA100 2812.69
Daily SMA200 2767.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 2841
Previous Daily Low 2800.75
Previous Weekly High 2874.75
Previous Weekly Low 2805.25
Previous Monthly High 2954.75
Previous Monthly Low 2850.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2816.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2825.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 2790.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2775.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 2749.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 2830.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 2855.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 2870.67

 

 

