S&P500 technical analysis: The Index is in free fall below the 2,900.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The negative sentiment is taking its toll as the S&P500 is dropping fast for the second consecutive day. 
  • The Index broke below the 2,900.00 handle as bears are eyeing the 2,850.00 support.  
 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The Index is correcting down sharply below the 2,900.00 mark and the 50/100-day simple moving averages on the daily chart. The Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data on Tuesday triggered fear of a recession in the United States. 

S&P500 four-hour chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The break below the 2,900.00 handle can lead to the 2,850.00 level. Further down lie the 2,822.00 and 2,800.00 figure. Resistances are seen at the 2,900.00 and 2,935.00 levels. 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2878
Today Daily Change -64.50
Today Daily Change % -2.19
Today daily open 2942.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2985.22
Daily SMA50 2945.71
Daily SMA100 2927.31
Daily SMA200 2857.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2993.75
Previous Daily Low 2937.25
Previous Weekly High 3008.75
Previous Weekly Low 2945.25
Previous Monthly High 3023
Previous Monthly Low 2890.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2958.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2972.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 2921.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 2901.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 2865.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 2978.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 3014.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3034.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations

EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950 after ADP NFP missed with 135K jobs gained in September and a downward revision for August. The figure joins other misses and weighs on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal

GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal

GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.

USD/JPY News

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.

Gold News

Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay

Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay

US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures