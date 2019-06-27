S&P500 technical analysis: The index consolidates above 2,910.00 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is in consolidation mode below the 2,940.00 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 2,880.00 support.  

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading inside Wednesday’range. Last week, the index found resistance at 2,965.00 new all-time high.

S&P500 4-hour chart

The stock index is trading below its 50 SMA suggesting a correction down in the medium term. Bulls want a continuation of the bull trend by breaking above 2,940.00 resistance in order to revisit the all-time high. On the flip side, if the S&P500 breaks 2,910.00 support the bears can reach 2,880.00 and 2,840.00 on the way down.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2929.5
Today Daily Change 18.00
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 2911.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2874.9
Daily SMA50 2878.44
Daily SMA100 2851.02
Daily SMA200 2763.55
Levels
Previous Daily High 2935.25
Previous Daily Low 2911
Previous Weekly High 2965
Previous Weekly Low 2885
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2920.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2925.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 2903.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 2895
Daily Pivot Point S3 2879
Daily Pivot Point R1 2927.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2943.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2951.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

