S&P500 technical analysis: And the consolidation keeps going near the 2,900.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is entering its second week of consolidation after the bull run seen in early June.
  • The level to beat for bulls is seen at 2,910.00 resistance.

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 Index is consolidating the gains of the last two weeks below the 2,900.00 handle. The market is seen as bullish above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

S&P500 4-hour chart

The American stock index is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The 50 SMA crossed above the 200 SMA which is a bullish sign. Buyers are looking for a potential break above 2,910.00 to reach 2,940.00 and 2,960.00 resistances. Immediate support can be located at 2,880.00 and 2,840.00.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2892.25
Today Daily Change 0.75
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 2891.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2835.59
Daily SMA50 2874.35
Daily SMA100 2834.44
Daily SMA200 2763.18
Levels
Previous Daily High 2898
Previous Daily Low 2880
Previous Weekly High 2911.5
Previous Weekly Low 2867.25
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2886.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2891.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 2881.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2871.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 2863.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2899.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2907.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 2917.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA

EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA

Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line as it trades near 1.1230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Stabilizing near 5-month low amid political/Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD: Stabilizing near 5-month low amid political/Brexit uncertainty

With the growing challenges to the UK’s economy joining political uncertainty surrounding the race to be the British Prime Minister, the GBP/USD pair slipped to the fresh five-month low on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback can dip to 108.20 if this happens

USD/JPY: Greenback can dip to 108.20 if this happens

USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA which is a bearish sign.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight

Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight

For gold bulls, the Jan and April highs came in around 1365 which guards the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.

Gold News

Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview

Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview

Markets were broadly steady, waiting for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. We expect the Fed will leave the target range of the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Bu there is an increased likelihood of rate cuts.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location