S&P500 technical analysis: 2,800.00 can be the last bastion of defense before a bigger dive

S&P500 daily chart
The S&P500 Index is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs). However the bears are close to threatening an important support at 2,800.00. A break below this level can send the index towards the 2,700.00 figure.
S&P500 4-hour chart
The market is trading below its main SMAs as the index keeps the bearish pressure near 2,800.00 level.
The S&P500 is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. If bears break 2,800.00 then 2,760.0; 2,720.00 and 2700.00 can enter into play. However, if bulls can bring the market back above 2,840.00 resistance we could see another attempt at 2,870.00 to the upside.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|2831
|Today Daily Change
|10.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|2820.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2880.49
|Daily SMA50
|2878.01
|Daily SMA100
|2807.32
|Daily SMA200
|2768.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2852.75
|Previous Daily Low
|2805.25
|Previous Weekly High
|2892.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|2801.75
|Previous Monthly High
|2954.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|2850.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2823.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2834.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2799.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2778.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2751.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2846.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2873.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2894.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
