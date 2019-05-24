S&P500 technical analysis: 2,800.00 can be the last bastion of defense before a bigger dive

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs). However the bears are close to threatening an important support at 2,800.00. A break below this level can send the index towards the 2,700.00 figure.

S&P500 4-hour chart


The market is trading below its main SMAs as the index keeps the bearish pressure near 2,800.00 level.


S&P500 30-minute chart


The S&P500 is trading below its 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. If bears break 2,800.00 then 2,760.0; 2,720.00 and 2700.00 can enter into play. However, if bulls can bring the market back above 2,840.00 resistance we could see another attempt at 2,870.00 to the upside. 


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2831
Today Daily Change 10.75
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 2820.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2880.49
Daily SMA50 2878.01
Daily SMA100 2807.32
Daily SMA200 2768.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 2852.75
Previous Daily Low 2805.25
Previous Weekly High 2892.25
Previous Weekly Low 2801.75
Previous Monthly High 2954.75
Previous Monthly Low 2850.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2823.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2834.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 2799.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 2778.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 2751.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 2846.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 2873.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 2894.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low

USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low

The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices. 

USD/JPY News

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...

Read more

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. 

Gold News

