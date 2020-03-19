S&P500 Price Analysis: US stock index consolidates losses in 12-month’s lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P500 consolidates losses below the 2500 level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 2300 support.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The market is consolidating the sharp drop while trading below the 2500 mark. However, the S&P500 is officially in a bear market as it dropped more than 20% from its recent all-time high. If bears manage to get a daily close below the 2300 level, the index could potentially continue to decline towards the 2200 and 2000 figures. On the flip side, bulls can find resistance near the 2500 level followed by 2600 and 2700 figures on the way up. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2425
Today Daily Change 40.00
Today Daily Change % 1.68
Today daily open 2385
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2901.56
Daily SMA50 3151.08
Daily SMA100 3150.87
Daily SMA200 3053.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2462.25
Previous Daily Low 2274.75
Previous Weekly High 2886.25
Previous Weekly Low 2396
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2346.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2390.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 2285.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2186.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 2098.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 2473.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 2561.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2660.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

