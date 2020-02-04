S&P500 Price Analysis: Index recovers to 3300 resistance, Wall Street risk-on

By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is up strongly this Tuesday as the risk-on mood is dominating the market.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 3300 resistance.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P500 Index is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After about a week of consolidation, the market is regaining steam and challenging the 3300 resistance. Since the buyers have gathered so much momentum, a break beyond the above-mentioned resistance can yield to a retest of the all-time high near 3338.50 level. Support is seen near the 3250 and 3210 levels.
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3300.25
Today Daily Change 53.00
Today Daily Change % 1.63
Today daily open 3247.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3284.88
Daily SMA50 3222.16
Daily SMA100 3120.53
Daily SMA200 3018.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3269.25
Previous Daily Low 3235
Previous Weekly High 3298.25
Previous Weekly Low 3214.25
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3256.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3248.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 3231.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 3216.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 3197.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 3266
Daily Pivot Point R2 3284.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 3300.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

