S&P500 Price Analysis: Index hovering near the all-time high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The uptrend remains intact within the bullish channel. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 3350 resistance.
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The US stock index is trading in a bullish channel above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The path of least resistance is to the upside and if bulls break the 3350 resistance the market is likely to keep its bullish run trading towards the 3400 and 3450 levels. Retracements down could find potential support near the 3300 and 3250 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3323.75
Today Daily Change 5.50
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 3318.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3269.78
Daily SMA50 3196.02
Daily SMA100 3097.31
Daily SMA200 3004.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3338.5
Previous Daily Low 3316.5
Previous Weekly High 3330.5
Previous Weekly Low 3268.5
Previous Monthly High 3251.75
Previous Monthly Low 3070.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3324.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3330.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 3310.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 3302.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 3288.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 3332.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 3346.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3354.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles at 1.1050 on ECB, virus outbreak

EUR/USD settles at 1.1050 on ECB, virus outbreak

The EUR/USD pair settled at its lowest for this 2020 after the European Central Bank announced a strategic review on inflation policy. Chinese coronavirus spreading abroad.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD challenging weekly lows

AUD/USD challenging weekly lows

The Aussie remains on the back-foot as the economy lost full-time jobs in December, while risk-aversion adds to the bearish case. Speculation mounts on an RBA rate cut next February.

AUD/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force critical

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears force critical

BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,400 (-3.40%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as markets bears break critical $8500 price mark, allowing for a wave of further downside pressure. 

Read more

XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level

XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.

Gold News

USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement

USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement

USD/JPY has tumbled to print fresh lows since failing on the 110 handle, scoring 109.26 and meeting the 200-moving average on the four-hour chart.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures